Arab Spring claim ‘false’, Sonam Wangchuk tells Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, currently under detention in Jodhpur Central Jail, be medically examined by a specialist doctor after he complained of stomach-related issues allegedly caused by contaminated drinking water in prison.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P.B. Varale ordered jail authorities to arrange a medical examination by a specialist from a government hospital, such as a gastroenterologist, and to place Wangchuk’s medical report before the court in a sealed cover by Monday, 2 February. The court recorded that while routine examinations may have been conducted, the circumstances warranted assessment by a specialist.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J. Angmo, informed the court that an application had been filed seeking urgent directions to the jail authorities for immediate medical attention.

“He has problems in his stomach because of the water. He has been wanting a doctor to check. But nobody comes. Let him have a weekly check. And let him have the water we provide,” Sibal submitted.

Counsel appearing for the Rajasthan government, however, told the court that Wangchuk had already been examined by the jail doctor 21 times in the past four months. Additional solicitor-general K.M. Nataraj placed on record Wangchuk’s medical reports, stating that between 26 September 2025 and 26 January this year, the activist had undergone 21 medical examinations.

Nataraj told the court that the latest medical report indicated Wangchuk’s blood pressure was normal and the clinical examination of the chest and abdomen was “clean”. He added that Wangchuk had been advised Vitamin B12 supplements and there was nothing alarming in his most recent report.

The bench nevertheless observed that, given the nature of the complaint, Wangchuk should be examined by a specialist doctor. The apex court recorded Nataraj’s statement that Wangchuk would be examined by a specialist from a government hospital and that a report would be submitted in a sealed cover by Monday.