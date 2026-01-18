In solitary jail, Sonam Wangchuk sleeps on blankets, finds company in books and ants

Climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk, lodged in solitary confinement in a Jodhpur jail for over 110 days, has been sleeping on blankets on the floor, reading extensively and observing ants for companionship, his wife and HIAL (Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh) co-founder Gitanjali Angmo said.

Wangchuk was arrested on 26 September and sent to jail after he ended a 15-day fast seeking Sixth Schedule status and statehood for Ladakh. His detention followed violence in Leh in which four people were killed.

“So, the one good thing about positive and hopeful people is that they take everything in their stride. But the conditions he lives in are very dire, very difficult,” Angmo told PTI in an interview.

She said Wangchuk sleeps on the floor in a barrack with no bed or furniture and has limited space to walk. “For the first two months, we did not share the problems we were going through with each other. We presented a strong front. Only recently, he told us he does not have a bed or any furniture,” she said.

Angmo said Wangchuk has been deprived of communication with the outside world except meetings with family members and lawyers. “No phone, no television, even the newspapers that I gave to him have things that pertain to him or to Ladakh cut out. So, when he sees the newspaper with those cuttings, he knows he must have featured there that day, or it must have been about Ladakh,” she said.

She said he spends his time practising Vipassana, Surya Namaskar, yoga and meditation, and is content with the basic food provided in jail. “But he says it's very good; he is very happy. He is somebody with very minimal expectations in life. He is very happy with less,” Angmo said.