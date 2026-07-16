Every life is precious says Delhi HC, orders regular monitoring of Sonam Wangchuk's health

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has lost more than nine kg weight during his ongoing indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the doctor monitoring his condition.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health on a daily basis and provide medical intervention whenever required, observing that "life of any citizen is precious". The Centre and the Delhi government told the court they had no objection to regular medical monitoring.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said Wangchuk's condition should be regularly checked by government doctors.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre as well as the Delhi government, submitted there was no objection to undertaking Wangchuk's regular medical checkup.

"We observe that life of any citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by government authorities to save the same," the court said.

In the latest health bulletin, Dr Satish Lamba, a senior general physician overseeing Wangchuk’s health, said despite the prolonged hunger strike, now in its 19th day, Wangchuk remains mentally alert. His hydration level is “fair” and his vital signs are being closely monitored, he added.