Every life is precious says Delhi HC, orders regular monitoring of Sonam Wangchuk's health
Activist has lost over nine kg after 19 days of hunger strike, but he remains alert, say doctors examining him
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has lost more than nine kg weight during his ongoing indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the doctor monitoring his condition.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health on a daily basis and provide medical intervention whenever required, observing that "life of any citizen is precious". The Centre and the Delhi government told the court they had no objection to regular medical monitoring.
A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said Wangchuk's condition should be regularly checked by government doctors.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre as well as the Delhi government, submitted there was no objection to undertaking Wangchuk's regular medical checkup.
"We observe that life of any citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by government authorities to save the same," the court said.
In the latest health bulletin, Dr Satish Lamba, a senior general physician overseeing Wangchuk’s health, said despite the prolonged hunger strike, now in its 19th day, Wangchuk remains mentally alert. His hydration level is “fair” and his vital signs are being closely monitored, he added.
Wangchuk’s blood sugar level stood at 80 milligrams per decilitre, while his pulse rate was recorded at 72 beats per minute. His blood pressure was measured at 105/61 mmHg while lying down and 101/65 mmHg while sitting.
Wangchuk joined the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on 28 June and began his indefinite hunger strike over the largescale irregularities in entrance exams.
The protest, which began with a demonstration in the national capital on 6 June, later turned into an indefinite sit-in on 20 June. The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue.
The party’s demonstration entered its 27th day on Thursday, with Wangchuk continuing his fast as supporters gathered at the protest site.
Doctors and organisers continue to keep a close watch on his health as the agitation remains ongoing.
With PTI inputs