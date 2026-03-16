Sonam Wangchuk reiterates commitment to Ladakh after release

Following his release, Wangchuk sought to clarify that his activism remains firmly rooted in the long-term welfare of Ladakh. “I have not stepped away from activism. My commitment to Ladakh remains unchanged. But activism must serve a larger purpose: a just, lasting future for Ladakh. It will require clarity, unity and sincere dialogue,” climate activist Sonam Wangchuk wrote in a post on X, adding, “Our struggle has always been for Ladakh’s protection, dignity and long-term wellbeing, and shall continue to be.”

He emphasised that the movement he represents has always focused on safeguarding Ladakh’s ecological and cultural heritage. According to him, the struggle is centred on protecting the region’s fragile Himalayan environment while ensuring dignity, security and sustainable development for its people.

Wangchuk, widely known for his environmental initiatives such as the Ice Stupa Project, has been a prominent voice advocating climate resilience and water conservation in the cold desert region of Ladakh. His activism has also extended to political and constitutional issues, including demands for greater protections for the region’s land, culture and resources.

His detention had triggered debate across political and civil society circles, with supporters arguing that his movement represented peaceful environmental and democratic concerns.

The revocation of the detention order and his subsequent release have therefore been viewed as a significant development in the ongoing dialogue over Ladakh’s governance and environmental future.

Even after his release, Wangchuk has indicated that his campaign will continue — though he emphasises that the path forward must involve constructive engagement and unity among stakeholders to secure a sustainable and dignified future for Ladakh.