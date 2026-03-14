Kejriwal criticises Centre over Sonam Wangchuk detention after NSA order revoked

AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday criticised the Centre following the revocation of the detention order against Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, alleging that the case showed how individuals could be jailed for months without evidence.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said the decision to withdraw the detention order exposed the functioning of the government.

“The Modi government stands exposed once again. A scientist and climate activist who had dedicated his life to the nation was arrested without any evidence,” Kejriwal said.

“The months he spent in jail were not only a personal loss for him but also a loss to the country. This sheer dictatorship must be called out and stopped immediately,” he added.

Wangchuk released after nearly six months

Wangchuk had been detained on 26 September last year under the NSA (National Security Act), two days after protests in Leh over demands for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

More than 45 people, including 22 police personnel, were injured during the protests.

He was released from a jail in Jodhpur around 1.30 pm on Saturday after the Centre revoked the detention order. Wangchuk had already spent nearly half of the detention period stipulated under the NSA.