Kejriwal criticises Centre over Sonam Wangchuk detention after NSA order revoked
AAP says activist jailed for months “without evidence”; Centre withdraws detention after nearly six months
AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday criticised the Centre following the revocation of the detention order against Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, alleging that the case showed how individuals could be jailed for months without evidence.
In a post on X, Kejriwal said the decision to withdraw the detention order exposed the functioning of the government.
“The Modi government stands exposed once again. A scientist and climate activist who had dedicated his life to the nation was arrested without any evidence,” Kejriwal said.
“The months he spent in jail were not only a personal loss for him but also a loss to the country. This sheer dictatorship must be called out and stopped immediately,” he added.
Wangchuk released after nearly six months
Wangchuk had been detained on 26 September last year under the NSA (National Security Act), two days after protests in Leh over demands for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
More than 45 people, including 22 police personnel, were injured during the protests.
He was released from a jail in Jodhpur around 1.30 pm on Saturday after the Centre revoked the detention order. Wangchuk had already spent nearly half of the detention period stipulated under the NSA.
AAP compares case with liquor policy probe
Kejriwal said Wangchuk’s detention reflected the treatment allegedly meted out to leaders of his party in the case related to the Delhi excise policy.
According to him, AAP leaders were kept in jail for “months and years” under what he described as fabricated charges in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.
Questions over detention raised
Reacting to the revocation of the detention order, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned the circumstances under which Wangchuk was detained and the delay in addressing a habeas corpus petition challenging the action.
“About six months ago, a renowned scientist from Ladakh who has made countless innovations for Ladakh and the Indian Army and is known around the world for educating poor children was arrested by the Central government under the NSA, claiming that he was a threat to national security,” Bharadwaj said.
He added that Wangchuk’s wife had been pursuing a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court of India for months.
“The case had been going on for a long time, and the Central government kept seeking new dates with different excuses,” Bharadwaj alleged.
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