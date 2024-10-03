Sonam Wangchuk released from detention, breaks fast

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and several others from Ladakh paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat on Wednesday evening, 2 October, and later said they had been released from police detention and ended their fast.

The group gave a memorandum to the government listing their demands, and have been assured of a meeting with top leadership soon, Wangchuk said, adding they have ended their fast.

"We have given a memorandum to the government to protect Ladakh under such constitutional provisions so that its ecology can be preserved, in this case it is the Sixth Schedule, which gives locals the right to govern and manage the resources," Wangchuk told media after visiting Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

"Locals should be empowered in the Himalayas because they can best preserve it," he said.

"In the coming days, we will meet the prime minister, president or home minister, this is the assurance we have been given by the home ministry," he said.

"We have demanded a democratic set-up for Ladakh, and the Sixth Schedule is also a part of it. We have been assured that we will meet top leadership, and the date of meeting will be confirmed in a couple of days," Wangchuk said.