Sonam Wangchuk supporters block highway to protest his arrest

Wangchuk who has been in police custody for the last 36 hours, posted about his detention on X, stating, "I am being detained... along with 150 padyatris at the Delhi border by a police force of hundreds... some say 1,000. Many elderly men and women in their 80s and a few dozen Army veterans... Our fate is unknown." He added that they were on a peaceful march to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

The detention drew sharp criticism from Congress MP and Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who termed it "unacceptable". He demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond to Ladakh’s concerns. “Why are elderly citizens being detained at Delhi’s border for standing up for Ladakh’s future? Modi ji, like with the farmers, this ‘chakravyuh’ will be broken, and so will your arrogance. You will have to listen to Ladakh’s voice,” Gandhi posted on X.