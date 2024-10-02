Sonam Wangchuk supporters block highway to protest his arrest
The climate activist was not allowed to visit Raj Ghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi
The detention of climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk by Delhi Police on Monday night has sparked protests in Ladakh, where his supporters blocked National Highway 1 near Leh, the capital of the Union Territory.
Wangchuk and his fellow marchers were walking to Delhi, urging the Union government to resume dialogue on demands such as Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
Nearly two dozen protesters set up blockades on the NH 1, about 6 km from Phyang (Fiang) village, using sticks and traffic cones. The blockades have trapped tourists, including foreign nationals. Visuals from the site show protesters gathered behind makeshift barricades, with around 100 cars and 50 trucks stranded.
Wangchuk, along with over 100 people, was marching to Delhi to press the government to address Ladakh's demands, including constitutional protections for the UT under the Sixth Schedule, which grants autonomy to tribal areas. They were detained at the Singhu border point between Haryana and Punjab for violating prohibitory orders.
Wangchuk and his supporters started a fast in protest in police custody. Earlier, it was reported that Delhi Police would take the activists to Rajghat where they would break their fast. However, Wangchuk was kept inside police station, as per latest reports.
Wangchuk who has been in police custody for the last 36 hours, posted about his detention on X, stating, "I am being detained... along with 150 padyatris at the Delhi border by a police force of hundreds... some say 1,000. Many elderly men and women in their 80s and a few dozen Army veterans... Our fate is unknown." He added that they were on a peaceful march to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.
The detention drew sharp criticism from Congress MP and Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who termed it "unacceptable". He demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond to Ladakh’s concerns. “Why are elderly citizens being detained at Delhi’s border for standing up for Ladakh’s future? Modi ji, like with the farmers, this ‘chakravyuh’ will be broken, and so will your arrogance. You will have to listen to Ladakh’s voice,” Gandhi posted on X.
Wangchuk has been a prominent voice advocating for environmental protection and statehood for Ladakh since the scrapping of Article 370 in August 2019. He previously staged a five-day climate fast in Leh earlier this year, followed by a 21-day fast in March just before the Lok Sabha elections. His efforts have drawn widespread local support, with hundreds of Ladakhis joining his cause.
