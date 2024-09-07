In Ladakh, the situation resembles a colonial system: Sonam Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk — educator, innovator and climate activist — along with over 100 civil society members from the Union Territory of Ladakh, began a padyatra from Leh to Delhi on 1 September. The peaceful protest will conclude on 2 October, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

Over the past four years, Ladakh-based organisations have held numerous demonstrations demanding statehood with a legislature for Ladakh, separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil regions, and the extension of the Constitution’s Sixth Schedule to Ladakh — a region carved out of the former State of Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019.

Despite Union home minister Amit Shah’s engagement with Ladakh’s civil society representatives in New Delhi and promises to address concerns related to climate, culture, land and employment, concrete government action remains pending.

On 26 August, Shah announced the creation of five new districts, Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang. There was no clarity whether the districts would have autonomous and elected development councils. Excerpts from a conversation with Ashutosh Sharma:

What led you to consider resuming your satyagraha against the Central government?

I had sincerely hoped we would not have to resort to such measures. It is not an ideal way for a country to be governed where you have to hold protests and fast. Still, I’m hopeful that the new government, which has completed two months in office now, will respond to our memorandum. So far, the new government has not shown any willingness to re-engage in discussions. Should there be no offer of dialogue, we will have no choice but to resume the fast. This is not an act of defiance but a call for the government to honour its commitments.