Sonam Wangchuk leads hundreds to Delhi demanding Ladakh’s key rights

More than 100 volunteers led by renowned innovator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk started a foot march from Leh to the national capital Delhi on Sunday to urge the Centre to resume the stalled dialogue with the leadership of Ladakh on their four-point agenda.

The Delhi Chalo Padyatra is organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which along with Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), are jointly spearheading an agitation over the past four years in support of statehood, extension of the Constitution’s sixth schedule, early recruitment process along with a public service commission for Ladakh and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

The talks between Ladakh representatives and the Central government ended in March without any concrete outcome.

Amid chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki jai' and 'we want sixth schedule', LAB chairman Thupstan Chhewang flagged off the march from NDS Memorial park with Wangchuk expressing hope that the government will greet them with a good news on reaching Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, on 2 October.