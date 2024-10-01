Sonam Wangchuk’s detention prompts Ladakh bandh
Meanwhile, as the padyatris begin an indefinite fast in protest, their leader is yet to be allowed to see his lawyer — or Delhi chief minister Atishi, who sought to visit
The detention of environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk and his padyatris at the Delhi border prompted a call for a Ladakh bandh from the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) today, 1 October. By 5 p.m., it looked like the people of both districts of the union territory agreed with the protestors' sentiments.
Around 150 padyatris have been detained with Wangchuk at the Singhu border — in a gesture reminiscent of the halting of the farmer's protest — and have begun an indefinite fast in protest.
Media and social media footage does suggest the shutdown of daily activities in Ladakh was near-universal across Leh and Kargil districts, with little public transport plying and shops shuttered.
Wangchuk and his peers were marching on foot from Ladakh to call for the 6th Schedule status to be imposed in the union territory to protect its fragile geo-spatial characteristics and heritage. In addition, the 'Delhi Chalo' padayatra, organised by the Leh Apex Body and the KDA, advocates for statehood for Ladakh and solutions to longstanding local governance issues that have been awaiting attention for four years — ever since the state of Jammu and Kashmir was split into the union territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.
The establishment of a public service commission and the allocation of separate Lok Sabha seats for both the Leh and Kargil districts (the union territory currently gets just one seat) are some of the key asks.
Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Atishi was reportedly denied a meeting with Wangchuk, leading to AAP members also beginning their own protest demonstration in the capital city.
Wangchuk, at the time of reporting, had yet to be allowed to meet his lawyer as well.
As the news of Wangchuk's detention broke earlier today, the KDA announced in a press release: ‘We, the Kargil Democratic Alliance, appeal to all religious, political, social, and commercial organizations and establishments in Kargil to observe a complete Ladakh Bandh on October 1, 2024.
‘This call for unity arises in response to the unjust detention of our volunteers and leaders, including members of the KDA, LAB, and social activist Sonam Wangchuk, by Delhi Police. They were prevented from entering the jurisdiction of the Union Territory of Delhi.’
The Leh Apex Body also amplified the call, on a letterhead marked ‘People's Movement for 6th Schedule for Ladakh‘.
Their was support from Ladakh's twin union territory, Jammu and Kashmir as well — even as it holds the third phase of its assembly polls.
News site Greater Kashmir quoted Hajan Fathima Bano, an 87-year-old Apex activist, “We’ve heard they have been apprehended. They didn’t go to engage in conflict; they went to advocate for the Sixth Schedule on behalf of the people of Ladakh. We are willing to give our lives for them. They shouldn’t be held captive.”
Purportedly, the logic behind Wangchuk and the other padyatris detainment is the imposition of Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC) in the districts of New Delhi, North and Central, and all police jurisdictions sharing borders with other states. This prohibition of gatherings of more than 5 persons is in effect till 5 October.
Wangchuk offered to pause at the border, but that too was denied per the prohibition.
Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa claims that the detainees include 30-odd women. "Several people from Ladakh have been detained. They have been kept at different police stations. I met some of them late last night and early today," Haneefa told news agency PTI.
