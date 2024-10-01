Sonam Wangchuk’s detention prompts Ladakh bandh

Media and social media footage does suggest the shutdown of daily activities in Ladakh was near-universal across Leh and Kargil districts, with little public transport plying and shops shuttered.

Wangchuk and his peers were marching on foot from Ladakh to call for the 6th Schedule status to be imposed in the union territory to protect its fragile geo-spatial characteristics and heritage. In addition, the 'Delhi Chalo' padayatra, organised by the Leh Apex Body and the KDA, advocates for statehood for Ladakh and solutions to longstanding local governance issues that have been awaiting attention for four years — ever since the state of Jammu and Kashmir was split into the union territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.

The establishment of a public service commission and the allocation of separate Lok Sabha seats for both the Leh and Kargil districts (the union territory currently gets just one seat) are some of the key asks.