Sonam Wangchuk released from Jodhpur jail after NSA charges withdrawn
Climate activist freed after 170 days in preventive detention following unrest in Leh last year
Ladakh-based climate activist and engineer Sonam Wangchuk was released from Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday after the Central government revoked the charges filed against him under the National Security Act.
His release came shortly after authorities formally withdrew the preventive detention order earlier in the day, clearing the way for his discharge following the completion of legal and administrative procedures.
Wangchuk had been detained on September 26, 2025, two days after violent protests erupted in Leh during a long-running movement demanding statehood for Ladakh and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule.
Authorities invoked the NSA on the orders of the Leh district magistrate, citing the need to “maintain public order,” and later transferred him to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan.
Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali, arrived at the prison in the morning to receive him and assist with the required paperwork. After the formalities were completed, the couple left the jail premises together, with Wangchuk appearing calm as he walked out alongside her.
According to the government statement, Wangchuk has already served nearly half of the maximum detention period permitted under the law. Preventive detention under the NSA can extend up to one year without formal charges.
The Centre said it has been “actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region.”
According to reports, they departed the prison in a private vehicle between 1 pm and 1.15 pm. Officials have not disclosed details of Wangchuk’s immediate travel plans, and it remains unclear whether he will leave Jodhpur by air, rail or road.
Wangchuk had been detained under the National Security Act following unrest in Leh in September last year. Violence reportedly broke out on 24 September 2025 during a hunger strike led by the activist.
Two days later, on 26 September, authorities placed him under preventive detention and transferred him to the prison in Jodhpur, where he remained in custody for several months.
With the withdrawal of the detention order, Wangchuk has now been released after spending 170 days in jail.
Known for his work in sustainable education and environmental innovation in Ladakh, Wangchuk has been an influential voice on regional and social issues. His detention had drawn attention from civil society groups and supporters across the country, making his release a significant development in a case that had attracted national attention.
With IANS inputs
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