Sonam Wangchuk released from Jodhpur jail after NSA charges withdrawn

Ladakh-based climate activist and engineer Sonam Wangchuk was released from Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday after the Central government revoked the charges filed against him under the National Security Act.

His release came shortly after authorities formally withdrew the preventive detention order earlier in the day, clearing the way for his discharge following the completion of legal and administrative procedures.

Wangchuk had been detained on September 26, 2025, two days after violent protests erupted in Leh during a long-running movement demanding statehood for Ladakh and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule.

Authorities invoked the NSA on the orders of the Leh district magistrate, citing the need to “maintain public order,” and later transferred him to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan.

Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali, arrived at the prison in the morning to receive him and assist with the required paperwork. After the formalities were completed, the couple left the jail premises together, with Wangchuk appearing calm as he walked out alongside her.

According to the government statement, Wangchuk has already served nearly half of the maximum detention period permitted under the law. Preventive detention under the NSA can extend up to one year without formal charges.

The Centre said it has been “actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region.”