Sonam Wangchuk’s health stable as he continues fast, refuses IV fluids
Doctors say prolonged fasting, dehydration and abnormal reports require close monitoring
Activist Sonam Wangchuk remains medically stable but continues his battle of will, refusing intravenous fluids and glucose despite repeated medical advice, Safdarjung Hospital authorities said on Tuesday.
In a morning health bulletin, the hospital said Wangchuk is receiving comprehensive medical care under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team from VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, along with experts from AIIMS, New Delhi. His condition is being closely monitored through regular clinical assessments and laboratory tests.
While his vital parameters remain stable, doctors flagged concerns over his continued low blood sugar levels, reduced potassium levels and persistent pancytopenia — a condition marked by anaemia and low white blood cell counts. His serum potassium level was recorded at 3.2 mEq/L from a sample collected the previous night, the hospital said.
Wangchuk is currently being given oral rehydration solution (ORS) and potassium supplements but has declined intravenous fluids and glucose support despite medical advice. Doctors warned that prolonged fasting, dehydration and abnormal laboratory findings require continued observation to prevent possible complications.
The education reform activist, however, remains resolute. On Monday, Wangchuk announced that he would continue his indefinite hunger strike, saying the police action against protesters during the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) “Sansad Chalo” march had compelled him to extend his fast.
In a handwritten note from the hospital, Wangchuk said he would continue fasting until youth leaders are allowed to meet parliamentarians or he is permitted to meet them from the hospital. He also urged the government to address the protesters’ concerns and fix accountability over the education ministry.
Expressing admiration for the protesters, Wangchuk said he was “touched and moved” by their restraint despite what he described as provocation. He appealed to the government and police to allow students to present their grievances before Parliament, expressing confidence that they would maintain peace.
The development comes after thousands of young protesters gathered near Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon session, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination process. The protest ended with clashes between demonstrators and police, with allegations of lathi-charge and tear gas use.
Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday, the 21st day of his hunger strike. He had begun his indefinite fast on 28 June in support of the CJP-led agitation over alleged examination irregularities and concerns surrounding student deaths linked to the controversy.
With PTI inputs