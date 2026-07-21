Sonam Wangchuk’s health stable as he continues fast, refuses IV fluids

Activist Sonam Wangchuk remains medically stable but continues his battle of will, refusing intravenous fluids and glucose despite repeated medical advice, Safdarjung Hospital authorities said on Tuesday.

In a morning health bulletin, the hospital said Wangchuk is receiving comprehensive medical care under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team from VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, along with experts from AIIMS, New Delhi. His condition is being closely monitored through regular clinical assessments and laboratory tests.

While his vital parameters remain stable, doctors flagged concerns over his continued low blood sugar levels, reduced potassium levels and persistent pancytopenia — a condition marked by anaemia and low white blood cell counts. His serum potassium level was recorded at 3.2 mEq/L from a sample collected the previous night, the hospital said.

Wangchuk is currently being given oral rehydration solution (ORS) and potassium supplements but has declined intravenous fluids and glucose support despite medical advice. Doctors warned that prolonged fasting, dehydration and abnormal laboratory findings require continued observation to prevent possible complications.