Sonia discharged from hospital after 2 days

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital since the last two days for mild fever, was discharged on Monday.

According to Congress sources, Sonia Gandhi will convene a meeting of CPP Parliamentary Strategy Group on Tuesday at her residence to discuss the strategy for the Special Session of Parliament from September 18 to 22.

Besides calling for the Special Session, the Centre had also constituted an eight-member panel with former President Ram Nath Kovind as its chairperson to discuss the 'one nation, one election' strategy.