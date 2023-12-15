Sonia Gandhi joins suspended MPs protest in Parliament

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday joined the protest of the suspended opposition MPs in Parliament premises after both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 p.m. amid uproar over the December 13 security breach.

Sonia Gandhi joined the protest near the Makar Dwar of the new Parliament building.

A total of 15 MPs were suspended on Thursday for the remainder of the winter session.

Earlier in the day, the suspended MPs staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien has been holding a silent protest since Thursday after his suspension from the Upper House.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi while commenting on the Parliamentary security breach incident said, "Whatever directions the Speaker has given, the government is following them in letter and spirit."

He said that both the Houses come under the Chairman and Speaker. "The matter is also in the court; a high-level investigation is going on. They (the opposition) should behave responsibly and what is this attitude that we will not allow the House to run, this is their statement. This is a sensitive issue and they should behave responsibly," Joshi said.