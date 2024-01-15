Sourav Ganguly biopic: Ayushmann Khurrana to play former Indian captain
The film which has no title so far, will be shot towards the middle of 2024 will to be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan
It is finally happening;he biopic on cricketer Saurav Ganguly will feature Ayushmann Khurrana.
The film which has no title so far will be shot towards the middle of this year.
It will be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan.
A source close to the development spilled the beans, “Speculation on the project has been on for almost two years. Only now have they finally locked in on the project. The truth is, when all the speculation on the project was going on in the media, producer Luv Ranjan had not even met Vikramaditya Motwane or Ayushmann Khurrana. Sometimes, media speculation helps a producer to make up his mind.”
