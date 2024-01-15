Nation

Sourav Ganguly biopic: Ayushmann Khurrana to play former Indian captain

The film which has no title so far, will be shot towards the middle of 2024 will to be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo: NH File Photo)
Subhash K Jha/IANS

It is finally happening;he biopic on cricketer Saurav Ganguly  will feature  Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film which has no title so far will be shot towards  the middle  of this year.

It will be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and  produced by  Luv Ranjan.

A  source close to the development spilled the beans, “Speculation on  the project has  been on for  almost two years. Only now  have they finally locked in on the project. The  truth is, when all the speculation on the project was  going on in  the  media, producer  Luv Ranjan had not even met Vikramaditya Motwane  or Ayushmann Khurrana. Sometimes, media speculation helps a producer to make up his mind.”

