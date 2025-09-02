South Bengal: Thunderstorms, torrential rains loom as sea turns treacherous

A squall front, formed by the collision of easterly and westerly winds, creates massive cumulonimbus clouds aligned in a linear pattern. Meteorologists explained that such formations occur suddenly, plunging areas into darkness and triggering lightning, heavy storms, microbursts, and intense rainfall.

Late on Monday, the MeT department issued a red alert for severe thunderstorms and lightning in Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly. Officials further noted that a cyclonic circulation near the Myanmar coast is likely to generate a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours. With the monsoon axis shifting back over the state, this system is expected to intensify rainfall across South Bengal from Tuesday.

North Bengal is also forecast to receive heavy showers in some districts till Sunday, while light to moderate rain is likely elsewhere in the region.

In Kolkata, the maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 34.2°C, 1.7 degrees above normal, while the minimum stood at 28.2°C, 1.6 degrees above normal.

With IANS inputs