South Delhi civic body to conduct anti-encroachment drive from today

"The next phase of the demolition drive against encroachment will take place on May 9. It will be done in South Delhi's most sensitive zone, Shaheen Bagh. Encroachment on roads and illegal constructions will be demolished. Letters have been written to the south and south east DCPs," said an official.



On May 4, the demolition drive will take place in and around Mehrauli Badarpur Road and Karni Singh Shooting Range. On May 5, the bulldozer will remove encroachment in Kalindi Kunj main road, Kalindi Kunj Park to Jamia Nagar Police Station. On May 6, the drive will be done in Srinivaspuri Private Colony to Okhla Railway Station Gandhi Camp. After May 6 a gap of two days will be given and demolition will then start on May 9.



"May 9 will be a challenge as demolition and encroachment removal drives will take place at Shaheen Bagh G Block to Jasola and Jasola Nale to Kalindi Kunj Park. Extra force might be developed to prevent any untoward incident," the official said.