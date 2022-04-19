SP leader booked for threatening to read Quran in front of temples

She told reporters that attempts were being deliberately made to target the Muslim community by seeking removal of loudspeakers from mosques. She alleged that the state government was 'soft' on right wing outfits like Bajrang Dal.



The Babri plaintiff, Iqbal Ansari, has slammed Rubina Khan for making 'uncalled for statements'.



"Political leaders should stop trying to derive mileage for sensitive issues. Namaaz should be offered in mosques and not in front of temples," he said.