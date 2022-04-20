SP leader booked under Gangster Act for land grab

Etah district magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal said, "On the basis of the report presented by the police, action under the Gangster Act has been approved against Rameshwar Yadav and Jogendra Yadav. Both of them have been involved in grabbing government land and performing illegal construction work on it."



Ahead of the panchayat elections last year, the Etah police had registered FIRs in three different cases of alleged land grabs and illegal construction work against Rameshwar Singh Yadav and Jogendra Singh Yadav.



Later, they were declared 'land mafias' and their properties were demolished.