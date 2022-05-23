SP, NSUI ask VC to withdraw circular on Ayodhya book

State president NSUI, Rohit Rana, said: "I don't have any problem with Lord Ram or Ayodhya, but I have a problem with a figure like the VC, who is sitting on a constitutional post and advertising a religious book. We condemn this move."



The VC had issued a circular asking colleges and institutions affiliated to the university to buy the book titled, "Ayodhya- Parampara, Sanskriti, Virasat", penned by writer and poet Yatindra Mishra. It is available for around Rs 6,000 on online platforms.



In the circular, the VC said she has "received the book on Ayodhya, which is available in Hindi and Sanskrit languages".