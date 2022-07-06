Space-saving kitchen ideas for studio apartments

Colour & Fixtures: For small kitchens, always pick matte, glossy, and woody textures along with shades like off-white, ivory, cream, eggshell, and sometimes grey. Keeping a single palette or similar hues creates the illusion of a bigger space. To break the monotony, you can also add a pop of colour in shades of bright yellow, tangerine, and electric blue to your otherwise soft background. Also, as the traditional rule of design says, "Use mirrors and make your space look bigger." A mirror works best in creating an optical illusion of space. Incorporate shiny and reflective materials as the reflective surface bounces back light and extends the view, adding to the airiness of any cramped area. You can also install a backsplash using reflective tiles or glass. For a seamless and aesthetically pleasing backsplash, we can also choose quartz. Since Quartz is considerably stain-resistant since is non-porous. Besides the options already mentioned, Acrylic Laminate is a fantastic choice for backsplashes because it improves the kitchen's overall aesthetics and appeals.



Want to place a divider in between the kitchen and the living space? Just mount a mirror slider door touching from floor to ceiling that will act as a divider while making the space look bigger. Replacing heavy handles and knobs with finger pulls, slim and sleek handles, tiny knobs or magnetic strips gives your kitchen cabinets a minimal and modern look, making the room appear larger.



Choice of Appliances: The art of designing a kitchen for a studio apartment is all about creating illusions of a larger space. Once you have decided on the colour palette and built the storage, you need to align and install appliances that make life easier while taking up the minimum amount of space on the counter top of the kitchen. Built-in appliances such as hobs, refrigerators, dishwashers, and so on are the top choice for studio kitchens nowadays because of their ergonomic and space-saving design. Remember that appliances such as microwaves, ovens, and mixers take up a lot of space in the kitchen, so choose heavy-duty multipurpose appliances that can be tucked away when not in use. Bring home appliances and organise them in a way to create more space on the counters to have a clean and organised kitchen set-up.