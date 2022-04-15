Speak up to reduce communal tension in nation, Ashok Gehlot urges PM Modi

"I again appeal to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi to give a message to the nation to reduce the increasing communal tension in the country and direct the State Governments to take action against the mischievous elements who are creating nuisance in the name of religion," he posted on twitter in Hindi.



"Development is not possible without peace, but if the people of the country keep fighting with each other over food, dress and religious traditions, and some unruly elements keep provoking them, then this country will remain entangled in these small issues. Will it grow, he questioned.