Speaker amends Lok Sabha rules after MPs raise slogans during oath

The swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected MPs in the current Lok Sabha was, perhaps, the most animated and vocal in history, with several MPs raising slogans such as 'Jai Hind', 'Jai Constitution', 'Jai Shri Ram', ‘Jai Hindu Rashtra’, ‘Jai Bhim’ and 'Jai Palestine" after taking their oaths on 24 and 25 June. Despite pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab urging members to adhere to the prescribed format, these instructions were ignored.

So, does raising a slogan during the swearing-in ceremony break any law?

Article 99 of the Constitution clearly states that members of Parliament must take the oath as specified in the Third Schedule before assuming office. The Third Schedule of the Constitution specifies the oath for ministers and MPs, and legal experts point out that the mandate only says MPs should necessarily take the prescribed oath.