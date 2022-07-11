Special CBI court rejects Anil Deshmukh's plea seeking default bail in corruption case

A special CBI court in Mumbai on Monday rejected former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's plea seeking default bail in a corruption case registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The court also rejected the pleas of two other accused in the case Sanjeev Palande (Deshmukh's former personal secretary) and Kundan Shinde (Deshmukh's former personal assistant).

The applications for default bail are hereby rejected, special CBI court Judge S H Gwalani said.

Deshmukh, Palande and Shinde sought default bail on the ground that the CBI had not submitted its charge sheet within the 60-day mandated period and that the charge sheet filed by the agency was incomplete.