Special Cell or Crime Branch to take over Jahangirpuri case

The Special Cell or the Crime Branch of Delhi Police is likely to take over the Jahangirpuri violence case in which eight police personnel and a civilian were injured, according to a source.

Trouble started when a group of armed people attcked a religious procession taken out on the occasion on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.



Currently, the local police assisted by a team of Special Cell and Crime Branch, is investigating the case, which is likely to be transferred to Special Cell.



The police is also preparing a detailed report in the matter which will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs.