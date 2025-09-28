Special menu for prisoners in Bengal for four days of Durga Puja

As West Bengal gears up to immerse itself in the grandeur of Durga Puja, even the state’s correctional homes are preparing to embrace the festive spirit.

Prisoners across the state will be treated to special festive menus and cultural programmes during the four days of puja, in an effort to bring them a taste of joy within the confines of prison walls.

A senior state government official revealed on Sunday that this year’s offerings will go beyond the traditional fare, with biryani and Chinese cuisine making their way onto the plates of inmates, alongside the much-loved luchi-puri for morning snacks. “Every year, we try to give prisoners a sense of festivity during Durga Puja. This is a time of joy and togetherness, and though inmates live in isolation, we hope these small gestures can help them feel connected to the celebrations outside,” the official said.

The festive menu in detail