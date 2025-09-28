Special menu for prisoners in Bengal for four days of Durga Puja
Prisoners will get festive menus and cultural events during the four Puja days to bring joy behind bars
As West Bengal gears up to immerse itself in the grandeur of Durga Puja, even the state’s correctional homes are preparing to embrace the festive spirit.
Prisoners across the state will be treated to special festive menus and cultural programmes during the four days of puja, in an effort to bring them a taste of joy within the confines of prison walls.
A senior state government official revealed on Sunday that this year’s offerings will go beyond the traditional fare, with biryani and Chinese cuisine making their way onto the plates of inmates, alongside the much-loved luchi-puri for morning snacks. “Every year, we try to give prisoners a sense of festivity during Durga Puja. This is a time of joy and togetherness, and though inmates live in isolation, we hope these small gestures can help them feel connected to the celebrations outside,” the official said.
The festive menu in detail
Saptami (Monday): Lunch will feature fish, rice, and vegetables, while dinner will bring hearty chicken curry.
Ashtami (Tuesday): The day begins with puri-vegetable for breakfast. Lunch will feature khichuri and labra, followed by luchi and vegetables at dinner.
Navami (Wednesday): Breakfast includes egg toast and tea, while lunch offers rice, dal, and shrimp vegetable curry. The evening will be marked with a special serving of chicken biryani.
Dashami (Thursday): The last day of festivities sees rohu fish for lunch and a sumptuous spread of fried rice and chilli chicken for dinner.
Vegetarians will not be left behind: veg biryani, paneer dishes, curd, and ice cream will be served. Across all four days, sweets will accompany meals, while breakfast spreads will include chowmein and egg toast on rotation.
Beyond the food, the celebrations will include Durga Puja festivities within the correctional facilities themselves. Inmates at the Presidency Correctional Home have taken charge of the puja, working on everything from the theme to the decorations. This year’s theme, “Unity in Diversity,” highlights communal harmony and togetherness—values that resonate deeply even in confinement.
“The pandal, the idol, and the decorations have all been crafted by inmates. It reflects their creativity, teamwork, and their wish to celebrate despite their circumstances,” sources said.
With these arrangements, the state seeks to ensure that Durga Puja’s essence — joy, sharing, and togetherness — touches every corner, including the often-forgotten cells of its jails.
