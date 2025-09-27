Kolkata: Controversy erupts over alleged barricading of Op Sindoor-themed Durga Puja
Trinamool Congress accused BJP councillor and puja organiser Sajal Ghosh of 'seeking cheap publicity' and using controversy to build his political image
A controversy has erupted around the iconic Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja in central Kolkata, just days after it was inaugurated by Union home minister Amit Shah.
Organisers have accused the Kolkata Police of deliberately restricting access to the pandal, alleging political motives behind the move, while the state administration and Trinamool Congress have strongly denied the charges.
The puja, themed 'Operation Sindoor', pays tribute to India’s military efforts against cross-border terrorism.
The inauguration by Shah drew attention — not just for the theme, but also because the organisers are known to have declined the West Bengal government’s Durga Puja grant for the second consecutive year.
In 2023, the same committee made headlines for replicating Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, also unveiled by Shah.
However, BJP councillor and puja organiser Sajal Ghoshhas alleged that the entire Sealdah station area — a major access point for visitors — has been heavily barricaded.
"Only those who can push through the barricades can enter. The police will not formally shut the mandap, but they are forcing us to close it,” he wrote on social media. Ghosh described the situation as a "conspiracy" involving both the police and political figures, aimed at reducing footfall at one of Kolkata’s most visited pujas.
Police target event vendor with official notice
Amid the row, Muchipara Police Station has issued a notice to Rajasthan-based event management company AK Projecting, which is reportedly handling the light and sound arrangements for the pandal. The police have demanded documents including the agency’s licences, agreements with the puja committee, GST registration, noise suppression certification, and permits for the light and sound show.
The notice also cites compliance with orders from the High Court and the Pollution Control Board, raising questions about the legal formalities associated with high-profile puja setups.
Trinamool counters allegations
In response, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Arup Chakraborty hit back, accusing Ghosh of 'seeking cheap publicity' and using controversy to build his political image.
"Who would be responsible in the event of an accident if the lighting agency lacks the necessary documents?" Chakraborty asked, defending the administration's stance. He maintained that no official order had been issued to shut the pandal, and that the demand for documentation was standard and appropriate.
The Trinamool camp insists that the police action is motivated purely by safety and legal compliance, not politics. The administration sees the scrutiny of vendors as vital for public safety, especially given the scale of footfall and technical installations involved.
The clash highlights the growing politicisation of public festivals in Bengal, with puja committees often becoming platforms for political messaging and symbolism. As Durga Puja approaches its peak days, the stand-off between the BJP-led organisers and the Trinamool-controlled civic administration threatens to overshadow the festive spirit.
While organisers urge public support and claim victimisation, the authorities continue to stress on legal and environmental compliance. As the row intensifies, the challenge remains to balance public sentiment with safety — without allowing politics to eclipse tradition.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines