Kolkata: Controversy erupts over alleged barricading of Op Sindoor-themed Durga Puja

A controversy has erupted around the iconic Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja in central Kolkata, just days after it was inaugurated by Union home minister Amit Shah.

Organisers have accused the Kolkata Police of deliberately restricting access to the pandal, alleging political motives behind the move, while the state administration and Trinamool Congress have strongly denied the charges.

The puja, themed 'Operation Sindoor', pays tribute to India’s military efforts against cross-border terrorism.

The inauguration by Shah drew attention — not just for the theme, but also because the organisers are known to have declined the West Bengal government’s Durga Puja grant for the second consecutive year.

In 2023, the same committee made headlines for replicating Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, also unveiled by Shah.

However, BJP councillor and puja organiser Sajal Ghoshhas alleged that the entire Sealdah station area — a major access point for visitors — has been heavily barricaded.

"Only those who can push through the barricades can enter. The police will not formally shut the mandap, but they are forcing us to close it,” he wrote on social media. Ghosh described the situation as a "conspiracy" involving both the police and political figures, aimed at reducing footfall at one of Kolkata’s most visited pujas.