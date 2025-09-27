Abhishek Banerjee hits back at Amit Shah’s Bengal 2026 remark

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday, 26 September, launched a sharp attack on Union Home minister Amit Shah over his comments predicting a “better government” in West Bengal after the assembly elections next year.

Earlier in the day, Shah, while inaugurating the Santosh Mitra Square community Durga Puja pandal in central Kolkata, had said: “I prayed to Maa Durga so that after the assembly elections next year, the people of West Bengal get such a government which will lead the state towards prosperity. Let peace return to Bengal. Let us create the Bengal envisioned by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore.”

Banerjee’s counterattack

Reacting strongly, Banerjee accused Shah and the BJP of being “anti-Bengal and anti-Bengali.” He said the Home minister should first explain the status of ₹2 lakh crore in central funds allegedly due to the state.

“HM Amit Shah should first answer when the Rs 2,00,000 crore of central funds would be released. In reality, they are anti-Bengal and anti-Bengali, and our struggle against these stances will continue,” he asserted.