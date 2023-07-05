Disabled people an inspiration: Kerala Guv

Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said providing education and training to the disabled is a necessity.

“The society should provide the necessary facilities for the disabled. With education provided to them, they will be self sufficient and also prove to be a source of inspiration to so many other people,” said Khan.

Khan said this while inaugurating the three-day International Conference on Comprehensive Education for Children with Special Needs, organized by Different Art Centre and Adelphi University, New York.