Speeding Thar collides with divider on Delhi-Gurugram expressway, 5 killed

Five people were killed and another person was injured after the Thar they were driving crashed into a divider on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway early on Saturday, 27 September, the police said.

According to the police, Pratishtha (25), Lavanya (26), Aditya (30), Gautam (31), and another woman, Soni, died on the spot, while Kapil Sharma (27), was critically injured.

The incident occurred at exit 9 of the Delhi-Gurugram expressway when the driver of the speeding vehicle lost balance and collided directly with the divider.

Upon receiving information, a police team from Sector 40 reached the spot and rushed all six to hospital, where doctors declared five of them brought dead, while one is being treated.

Police said Pratishtha and Lavanya were law students, while Aditya, Gautam, and Kapil were in the advertising business. All six passengers had come from Uttar Pradesh to Gurugram for some work. The Thar is registered with the Aligarh RTO, they added.

Some reports said that one of the deceased was the daughter of a judge. However, the police have not confirmed it yet. The families have been informed and further investigation is underway, a Gurugram police spokesperson said.