Spl trains ferried 6,000 to Bihar from Haryana on Nov 3? On whose expense?

Rajya Sabha MPs Kapil Sibal and A.D. Singh on Sunday alleged "four special trains" were run from Haryana to Bihar on November 3 carrying 6,000 people, and asked the railway minister to clarify the purpose for operating those during the assembly polls and who paid for them.

Responding to their claims, the Railway Ministry said, "This festival season, the railways is running 12,000 special trains; 10,700 special trains are scheduled and about 2000 trains are unscheduled. We are operating war rooms at three levels, divisional, zonal, and Railway board level."

"Whenever there is a sudden rush of passengers at any station, we immediately put into service unscheduled special trains," the ministry said.

Independent MP Sibal and RJD's Rajya Sabha MP Singh, addressing a joint press briefing, claimed Railway officials were asked to arrange some trains and get in touch with Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli and BJP general secretary Archana Gupta there.

Singh claimed that payments for these trains had been made by the BJP.

Sibal said, "Today, I am here to shed light on something. The Election Commission will not do anything, as their way of conducting these elections has been rather suspect. On November 3, a train started at 10 am from Karnal and travelled to Barauni via Panipat. It had 1,500 people on board.