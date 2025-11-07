Mission Pravasi Bihari: BJP's special trains for migrant voters to go home
From free rides and meals to paid leave, elaborate strategy seeks to sway migrants; vote buying on wheels, says Opposition
On Monday, 4 November, a festive spirit pervaded Panipat railway station in Haryana as two special trains prepared to depart for Bihar’s crucial Assembly elections. The flag-off ceremony was graced by district BJP president Dushyant Bhatt and Panipat mayor Kamal Saini, surrounded by a throng of local BJP workers rallying with slogans celebrating the party’s anticipated victory.
The passengers aboard these trains were migrant workers from Bihar, employed in Panipat’s factories and neighbouring industrial hubs. At Panipat and nearby Sonipat stations, special help desks had been established to smoothly facilitate their journey, with travel details meticulously pre-arranged. Labourers were welcomed with garlands and escorted courteously to their seats — no ordinary transit, but a calculated political manoeuvre.
All of them were being transported to Bihar to cast their votes, with subtle assurances that their support was expected for the NDA. Onboard meals were reportedly provided, and local newspapers indicated that BJP functionaries had been canvassing industrial units for months, urging factory owners to grant four-day paid leave to employees from Bihar to enable them to travel and vote.
Panipat was not the only city involved in such efforts. According to Northern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, a total of 32 special trains had been deployed to Bihar for the first phase of polling. These originated from key junctions including New Delhi (8), Delhi Junction (8), Anand Vihar (6), Panipat (3), two each from Shakur Basti and Hazrat Nizamuddin and one each from Shamli, Ghaziabad and Rohtak.
All these special trains were operated to facilitate voters traveling for the first phase of the Bihar elections. It remains unclear how many more such trains will be arranged for the second phase of polling.
The scope of the operation underlines the critical importance attributed to migrant voters, who number over 30 million nationally, with around 12 per cent residing in the Delhi-NCR region alone.
The BJP’s focus on reaching this vast diaspora traces back to 'Mission Pravasi Bihari', unveiled by Union home minister Amit Shah alongside the 'Mission Victory Bihar' campaign launched in Patna. The objective was clear: mobilise Biharis living outside their home state to actively participate and influence electoral outcomes within Bihar.
During the special extensive revision of Bihar’s electoral rolls, rumours circulated that names of migrants who failed to return and vote could be struck off voter lists. This measure, whether formal or informal, encouraged many to undertake the journey back home.
Preparations in states with high migrant populations—especially Haryana—appear to have begun months in advance, with senior BJP leaders such as Union Minister of State Kishanpal Gurjar, Rao Narveer Singh and former Haryana minister Vipul Goyal overseeing the operations. These leaders hail from districts hosting dense clusters of Bihari labourers.
Complementing the logistics was an elaborate political outreach, involving approximately 500 party workers designated as “expansionists” tasked with managing the entire operation on the ground. The party’s approach also sought cultural engagement, with government encouragement for Chhath Puja celebrations across Haryana. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s public participation in these festivities symbolised the administration’s commitment to connect with the migrant community.
However, the strategy has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav lambasted the BJP’s special train initiative, accusing the party of “buying votes”. He highlighted a glaring contradiction: during the Covid-19 lockdown, these very migrant workers had been abandoned, forced to endure arduous journeys on foot back to their villages. Now, he alleged, they are “provided with luxurious trains only to come and cast their votes.”
Political analysts caution that logistical facilitation alone does not guarantee electoral dividends. While the BJP’s efforts may increase migrant voter turnout, many will still base their decisions on local issues, candidate appeal and personal considerations rather than party influence or incentives.
Moreover, the practice raises ethical questions about the line between voter mobilisation and undue influence. Offering free transport and paid leave skirts close to “vote buying,” a contentious issue in Indian elections where welfare measures can sometimes blur into political leverage.
The economic weight of migrant labour to the census and electoral calculations is undeniable. Bihar’s latest Economic Survey estimates over 30 million of its citizens residing outside the state. The National Sample Survey Office reports that roughly 12 per cent of these migrants are concentrated in the Delhi-NCR region, which accounts for the intensive campaigning and special train deployments from that area.
Whether these elaborate efforts translate into concrete electoral advantage remains to be seen. The migrant community, while significant numerically, is far from monolithic in political choice. Their voting intentions are influenced by myriad factors, including governance, employment prospects, social welfare and community ties within Bihar.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines