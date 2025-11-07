Mission Pravasi Bihari: BJP's special trains for migrant voters to go home

On Monday, 4 November, a festive spirit pervaded Panipat railway station in Haryana as two special trains prepared to depart for Bihar’s crucial Assembly elections. The flag-off ceremony was graced by district BJP president Dushyant Bhatt and Panipat mayor Kamal Saini, surrounded by a throng of local BJP workers rallying with slogans celebrating the party’s anticipated victory.

The passengers aboard these trains were migrant workers from Bihar, employed in Panipat’s factories and neighbouring industrial hubs. At Panipat and nearby Sonipat stations, special help desks had been established to smoothly facilitate their journey, with travel details meticulously pre-arranged. Labourers were welcomed with garlands and escorted courteously to their seats — no ordinary transit, but a calculated political manoeuvre.

All of them were being transported to Bihar to cast their votes, with subtle assurances that their support was expected for the NDA. Onboard meals were reportedly provided, and local newspapers indicated that BJP functionaries had been canvassing industrial units for months, urging factory owners to grant four-day paid leave to employees from Bihar to enable them to travel and vote.

Panipat was not the only city involved in such efforts. According to Northern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, a total of 32 special trains had been deployed to Bihar for the first phase of polling. These originated from key junctions including New Delhi (8), Delhi Junction (8), Anand Vihar (6), Panipat (3), two each from Shakur Basti and Hazrat Nizamuddin and one each from Shamli, Ghaziabad and Rohtak.

All these special trains were operated to facilitate voters traveling for the first phase of the Bihar elections. It remains unclear how many more such trains will be arranged for the second phase of polling.