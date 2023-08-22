Spread awareness rather than banning polygamy: Ajmal

AIUDF chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal on Tuesday said that the Assam government should spread awareness against marrying more than once rather than imposing a legal ban on polygamy. .

He emphasised that polygamy is not 'compulsory' in Islam and questioned what the state government has done for the welfare of Muslim women.

The Assam government has initiated a process for enacting a legislation to ban polygamy and had issued a notification on Monday seeking public opinion on the proposed law.

It had earlier formed an expert committee to study the legislative competence of the Assembly to enact such a law, and the report stated that the state legislature is competent to enact a law to ban the marital practice.