SP's mayoral candidate joins BJP

His son and Archana's husband Rajesh Verma contested from the Dadraul Assembly seat on an SP ticket but lost to the BJP's Manvendra Singh.



Archana's defection came barely 10 days after Akhilesh picked her as the party candidate for the mayoral post in the recently constituted Shahjahanpur municipal corporation.



Meanwhile, Peethadheeshwar of Teen Kailasha temple in Ayodhya, Mahant Girish Pati Tripathi, will be the BJP candidate for the mayoral seat in Ayodhya.



He will replace the incumbent Hrishikesh Upadhyay.