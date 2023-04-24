Why SP chief Akhilesh Yadav goes silent on caste census

Even though the Congress has joined regional parties in raising the issue of caste census, the 'Mandal' brand of politics is unlikely to return to Uttar Pradesh in the prevailing scenario.



The regional parties, namely the Samajwadi Party, which is the main opposition parties in UP, had sensed that denting the BJP would be a near impossible task in 2024 since by then the Ram temple would be ready and the BJP's Hindu plank would be reinforced like never before.



UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had already given a peek into the 2024 poll issues when he said that the election would be 80 versus 20 -- 80 being Hindus and 20 being minorities.



The Samajwadi Party raised the caste census card to change the arithmetic to 85 versus 15 -- 85 being OBCs & Dalits and 15 being upper castes.



The BJP sensed that any such exercise would inflame caste-based social and political sentiments and harm the Hindutva-nationalist project. Caste has always been an intrinsic component of Indian democracy.



As a veteran BJP functionary puts it, "A caste census may increase caste feelings in some people and that may lead to clashes, especially in villages where maintaining anonymity is difficult. Political parties will then tend to represent the interests of specific castes and the inclusiveness of policy-making will be lost."



