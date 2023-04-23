UP civic polls: Akhilesh-Shivpal to campaign together

Akhilesh is now leading the party campaign strategy by forming teams for the party's mayoral, nagar palika chairperson and nagar panchayat chairperson candidates.



Shivpal will lead the SP campaign in the BJP strongholds. Akhilesh and Shivpal will be seen together in SP strongholds of Mainpuri, Kannauj, Etawah and Firozabad.



Dimple Yadav is likely to campaign for the party candidates in her Lok Sabha constituency Mainpuri.

Akhilesh will also campaign for SP and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidates in western Uttar Pradesh areas along with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary.



The SP has declared its resolve to contest the urban local bodies' polls in the state full throttle.



Elections for nagar nigams, Nagar palika parishads and nagar panchayats will be held in two phases, on May 4 and 11. The counting will be done on May 13.



The voting in the first phase will be held in 37 districts under nine divisions (Saharanpur, Moradabad, Agra, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Devipatan, Gorakhpur and Varanasi) on May 4.