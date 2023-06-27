Squabbling Karnataka BJP scapegoats Congress for the conduct of poached MLAs

Infighting and blame games in the Karnataka BJP over the party's debacle in the state assembly elections held in May are escalating by the day. Senior party leader K.S. Eshwarappa said on 26 June that he holds turncoat legislators from the Congress, who helped the BJP to form the government in 2019, responsible for the worsening "indiscipline".



Some senior BJP functionaries levelled allegations against their own leaders about "adjustment politics with the Congress'' (per C.T. Ravi in an introspection meeting a fortnight ago), flagging this as the cause for the party's defeat.

In turn, Eshwarappa has accused the former Congress defectors who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019 of ushering in the winds of indiscipline. "Here and there, discipline has gone as the party has grown. When only four of us were there,* there was a lot of discipline. So here and there, the Congress's wind has affected us, as many from that party have also joined us," he maintained.

Eshwarappa and former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa are acknowledged as the leaders who laid the BJP's foundation in Karnataka.