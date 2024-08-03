Sri Lanka hands over three fishermen to Indian Navy

The Sri Lankan Navy handed over two fishermen, recently apprehended, and also the mortal remains of a fisherman who died at sea to the Indian Navy near the international maritime boundary line (IMBL) in the early hours of Saturday, an official release said.

The vessel INS Bitra, on deployment off Rameswaram, coordinated with the Sri Lankan Navy ship and received the fishermen and the body at sea at about 1.00 am.

The Indian Navy ship then proceeded to Rameswaram, where the navy officer from the naval detachment coordinated with marine police and the Tamil Nadu fisheries department in transferring the mortal remains and the fishermen, at around 3.00 am, the release said.

On 1 August, a fisherman from Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram reportedly died and another went missing when the boat in which they were fishing capsized in mid-sea after colliding with a Sri Lankan Navy ship.