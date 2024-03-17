Sri Lankan Navy arrests 21 more Indian fishermen for alleged poaching

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 21 more Indian fishermen for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters, the latest such incident this month. The fishermen were arrested on Saturday near the Jaffna islet of Delft and escorted to Kankesanthurai port, the navy said.

Their two trawlers were also seized by the navy. The arrests come a day after the navy on Friday detained at least 15 Indian fishermen off the coast of Karainagar in the northern Jaffna Peninsula.

At least 146 Indian fishermen have been arrested by Sri Lanka so far this year.