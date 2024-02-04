'Will boycott LS polls', say Tamil fishermen after 23 arrested by Lankan navy

Fishermen associations in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district on Sunday threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha elections after several fishermen from the district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

On Saturday, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 23 fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam and also impounded two mechanised boats. The fishermen were engaged in fishing at Neduntheevu when they were arrested by the Lankan Navy.

According to information available, the Sri Lankan authorities have taken the 23 fishermen to the Myliti Port and were likely to be produced in a court.

An urgent meeting was convened by the fishermen associations on Sunday in Thangachimadam where a resolution was passed making an appeal to the Centre to secure the release of the 23 fishermen from Sri Lanka.

The meeting also passed a resolution to get the 150 impounded mechanised boats lying in Sri Lanka Ports without any delay as it would rescue the fishermen from the debts.

The resolution also added that if there was any failure to look into the demands of the fishermen, the fisherfolks would boycott the Lok Sabha election and would also not allow any of their members to cast votes in the polling stations in the fishing hamlets of Rameswaram and Thangachimadam.

The boats, belonging to J. Sahayaraj and A. James, in which 23 fishermen were engaged in fishing in the mid-sea, were held by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel on Saturday night.