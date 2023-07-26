Sri Lanka opposition divided over attending all-party meeting on reconciliation

Sri Lanka's opposition parties on Tuesday stood divided over their participation in the all-party conference called by President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday on the National Reconciliation Programme that seeks to address the thorny issue of ethnic reconciliation of minority Tamils in the island nation.

While invitations were extended to leaders of all political parties and independent groups with representation in parliament to attend the all-party meeting on national reconciliation, some of the opposition parties have claimed that they are not aware of the exact agenda.

“We have not been informed of the agenda for the meeting. But we will attend for the sake of the people,” Sajith Premadasa, the main opposition leader in the Sri Lankan parliament, said.