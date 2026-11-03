Srinagar MP Ruhullah quits National Conference, resigns from Lok Sabha
Breaking ties over Article 370 ‘lies’, Ruhullah hints at new political outfit, vows to lead fresh struggle for Kashmir’s rights
The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) suffered a major setback on Tuesday, 3 November, as Srinagar MP Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi resigned from the party and the Lok Sabha.
Addressing a rally in Budgam to mark the 26th death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi, Ruhullah accused the NC leadership of abandoning its commitments to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He criticised party president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for giving up the fight to restore Article 370, which granted special status to the region.
“All the posturing during elections about restoring Article 370, releasing prisoners and providing free electricity were just lies. And I cannot continue to be a part of these lies anymore,” said Ruhullah, describing his resignation as a “decree of freedom”.
In an 80-minute speech to his supporters, Ruhullah hinted at forming a new political outfit in Jammu and Kashmir. “We pleaded for support for them (NC) during the 2024 elections, and it has turned out to be a mistake. They might have given up, but we have not. We will launch a movement where honest and compassionate people come forward to lead the struggle for restoring what has been snatched from us,” he added.
His departure comes at a time when the Omar Abdullah government faces growing political challenges, including a rebellion by a section of its legislators.
Ruhullah has been involved in various political activities and has been an active voice for the people of Srinagar. His tenure in Parliament included participation in debates and raising issues pertinent to his constituency and Jammu & Kashmir as a whole.