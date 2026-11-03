Srinagar MP Ruhullah quits National Conference, resigns from Lok Sabha

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) suffered a major setback on Tuesday, 3 November, as Srinagar MP Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi resigned from the party and the Lok Sabha.

Addressing a rally in Budgam to mark the 26th death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi, Ruhullah accused the NC leadership of abandoning its commitments to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He criticised party president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for giving up the fight to restore Article 370, which granted special status to the region.

“All the posturing during elections about restoring Article 370, releasing prisoners and providing free electricity were just lies. And I cannot continue to be a part of these lies anymore,” said Ruhullah, describing his resignation as a “decree of freedom”.