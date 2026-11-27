Western disturbances are extra-tropical weather systems originating over the Mediterranean region that bring rain and snowfall to parts of the Indian subcontinent. Their activity is particularly important for the Rabi crop, which depends significantly on winter precipitation.

The sharp fall in night temperatures has led to frost formation on vehicle windshields and exposed surfaces in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.

Among the popular tourist destinations, Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius, while Pahalgam registered minus 2.8 degrees.

In the Jammu region, the minimum temperature stood at 10.9 degrees Celsius in Jammu city, 10 degrees in Katra, 6.6 degrees in Batote, 4.8 degrees in Banihal and 2.8 degrees in Bhaderwah.

Meanwhile, Kashmir is approaching Chillai Kalan, the 40-day period of the harshest winter cold, which begins on 21 December and continues until 30 January.

During this period, temperatures often plunge to minus 7 degrees Celsius at night, while daytime temperatures generally remain around 7 degrees, making it the coldest phase of winter in the Valley.

To cope with the freezing conditions, Kashmiris traditionally wear the Pheran, a loose, long tweed garment that helps retain body heat. Many residents, particularly in rural areas, also rely on the Kangri — an earthen firepot encased in woven willow wicker and filled with live charcoal — to stay warm.

The traditional heating method remains widely used amid concerns over erratic electricity supply and the rising cost of operating electric heating appliances.

With IANS inputs