Srinagar’s 'Tulip Garden' enters World Book of Records as Asia’s largest

The exquisite Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, nestled in the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range in Srinagar on Saturday earned a prestigious spot in the World Book of Records (London).

This coveted recognition hails the garden as Asia’s largest tulip paradise, adorned with breath-taking array of 1.5 million tulip bulbs, representing a stunning ensemble of 68 distinctive tulip varieties.

In a formal ceremony held today at the Tulip Garden, Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Gardens & Parks, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad was honoured with the certification by President and CEO of World Book of Records (London), Santosh Shukla.

Commissioner Secretary expressed gratitude to the World Book of Records (London) team for acknowledging the magnificence of Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden.