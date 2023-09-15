SRK thanks fans on 'Jawan' success, credits technicians as 'real heroes and heroines' of film

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday thanked fans for making "Jawan" a blockbuster and dedicated the film's success to "real heroes and heroines", the technical team.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. It hit the screens worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

At a press conference to celebrate the movie's success, Shah Rukh said it took four years to complete "Jawan" due to Covid. The film has made almost Rs 700 crore at the box office since its release on September 7. "Very seldom do we get this opportunity that we get to live so many years with a film. 'Jawan' has been with us for four years because of Covid and time constraints. There were so many people involved in this film, especially people from down south who came and shifted to Mumbai for the last four years, working day and night for this film.