Stage set for South Bengal to vote in final phase, TMC fortress faces BJP test

West Bengal heads into the final phase of polling with the political battle shifting to the state’s most decisive belt: south Bengal. The vote on 29 April will cover 142 seats across Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman. It’s also a test for the Trinamool Congress on how it can protect its strongest ground. The BJP is obviously hoping to breach this bastion.

South Bengal has long been the heart of Bengal politics. In 2021, the TMC won 123 of the 142 seats that are voting now, while the BJP managed only 18 and the ISF one, which shows how steep the climb still is for the opposition. The BJP sees this round as its real test after the first phase in north Bengal, while the TMC is treating it as a defence of its home turf and its path to another term.

The contest is especially intense in districts like North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia and Kolkata, where dense populations and sharply divided voter bases often decide the result. South Bengal’s urban centres and mixed communities make it politically important far beyond the number of seats alone. For the BJP, gains in parts of North 24 Parganas and Nadia in the last election gave it some hope, but the party still needs a much larger breach to challenge the TMC seriously.

The run-up to polling has been marked by a tense atmosphere, with reports of political clashes and concerns over voter roll deletions adding to public anxiety. The Election Commission has put in place a strict security plan, including heavy police deployment, patrols and surveillance at polling stations, to prevent disruption and protect voters. Even so, the mood on the ground remains uneasy because many voters in Bengal have seen elections where fear and pressure shaped the experience as much as campaign slogans did.

Agency reports quoted an EC official as saying that 2,473 people were detained/arrested in the last two-and-a-half days as part of intensified surveillance across various districts.