Stakeholders trying to reduce flight disruptions, unruly behaviour unacceptable: Scindia

With low-visibility conditions significantly disrupting flight operations at Delhi airport, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said all stakeholders are working round-the-clock to minimise fog-related delays as well as passenger inconvenience, and asserted that unruly passenger behaviour is unacceptable.

A day after poor visibility also forced the airport to briefly shut down operations of runways, Scindia said aviation regulator DGCA will issue an SOP (standard operating procedure) to ensure "better communication and facilitation of passengers to minimise discomfort in view of flight cancellations and delays due to adverse weather".

Besides, airport operator DIAL has been directed to expedite the operationalisation of the CAT III-enabled fourth runway. When a runway is CAT III-compliant, flights can be operated even in low-visibility conditions.

On Sunday, 10 flights were diverted, and many were cancelled and delayed, resulting in long waiting hours for passengers at the airport as well as inside aircraft, and many passengers took to social media to express their anguish, with one passenger even assaulting an IndiGo pilot when he was making an announcement of a flight delay onboard a flight to Goa.

In a post on X, Scindia said on Sunday, Delhi witnessed unprecedented fog wherein visibility fluctuated for several hours, and at times, dropped to zero between 5.00 am and 9.00 pm.