Stalin for shifting education to state list of constitution

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Tuesday said that education should be moved to the state list of Constitution from the concurrent list.

Delivering the Independence Day address after hoisting the tricolour at the Fort St George, he said all those subjects that have a direct connect to the people must be moved into the state list of the constitution.

Stalin said that only if education is moved to the state subject, qualifying examinations like National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) can be scrapped.