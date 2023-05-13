Stalin, Kamal Haasan, Vaiko congratulate Congress on emphatic Karnataka win

"The unjustifiable disqualification of brother Rahul Gandhi as MP, misusing premier investigative agencies against political opponents, imposing Hindi and rampant corruption have all echoed in the minds of the people of Karnataka while voting and they have upheld the Kannada pride by teaching a befitting lesson to the BJP's politics of vindictiveness", he said.



Vaiko said that the BJP was trying to make Karnataka a "Hindutva laboratory" but the people of the state had taught a befitting lesson to it. He also said that the BJP government had even rescinded the reservation of Muslims in Karnataka.



Kamal Haasan, in a string of tweetsa citing Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', said: "Just as Gandhiji, you walked your way into people's hearts and as he did you demonstrated in your gentle way that you can shake the powers of the world -with love and humility".