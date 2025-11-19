Stalin says Centre blocked Madurai, Coimbatore Metro projects on ‘flimsy’ grounds

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Union government of blocking Metro Rail projects for Madurai and Coimbatore on what he described as “flimsy” and politically motivated grounds.

In a post on X, Mr. Stalin said the Centre had shown bias by denying Metro systems to the two major Tamil Nadu cities. He alleged that the refusal amounted to “revenge” against the State for its democratic choice. “The Union BJP government has denied Metro Rail for ‘Temple City’ Madurai and for ‘South India’s Manchester’, Coimbatore, on flimsy grounds,” he wrote. “A government exists to serve people without bias… Tamil Nadu, the land of Self-Respect, will never accept such a distortion of federal principles.”

The Chief Minister criticised what he called a pattern of granting Metro projects to smaller Tier-II cities in BJP-ruled States while withholding similar approvals from opposition-ruled States.